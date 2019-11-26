Environmental cost orders on two units quashed

The Delhi High Court has quashed two orders of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) levying Environmental Compensation (EC) of ₹42.6 lakh and ₹12.4 lakh on two industrial units respectively for operating without valid consent.

Justice Navin Chawla asked the DPCC to consider the contents of the two petitions as a representation against levying of the EC and take a decision after reviewing the pleas.

The High Court said if DPCC order would be adverse to the petitioners, it should not be implemented for two weeks to enable them to avail the legal remedy against it.

The two industrial units, in their petitions, said the orders were passed by the DPCC without issuance of any show-cause notice or an opportunity of hearing to them. They also sought direction to authorities to de-seal their premises and hand over the possession to them.

The plea filed by Ajay Kumar Pandey, who was running a factory of jeans dyeing and washing, challenged the DPCC order dated August 29 that directed the closure of the unit and levying EC of ₹42.6 lakh on him. He was running the business of washing ready-made garments on the premises.

The other petition was filed by Guru Kripa, challenging the August 29 order of the DPCC directing the closure of the petitioner’s unit and levying EC of ₹12.4 lakh on him. Both the tenanted premises are located at DSIIDC, Bawana Industrial Complex here.