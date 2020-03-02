Environmental activists embrace ‘last remnants of Aravali forests’

GURUGRAM

02 March 2020 01:20 IST

Protest Haryana govt.’s ‘disastrous’ amendments to Punjab Land Preservation Act

To mark the anniversary of the “disastrous” Punjab Land Preservation Act amendments by the Haryana government in February last year, hundreds of NCR residents, including college students from Delhi University, came together to hug trees, sing songs, recite poetry and embrace the last remnants of the Aravali forests.

The event ‘Aravalli Calling’ was held in the forest behind Suncity here on Sunday, with the aim of creating awareness about the importance of the Aravalis and to remind the government of its responsibility towards preserving the State’s flora and fauna, said Rahul Khera, one of the organisers from the Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement.

Residents formed a human chain on a recently encroached and flattened land, which used to be part of the Aravali forest till a few months ago.

Advertising

Advertising

Holding hands at the periphery of this encroachment, people showed their commitment to not let this encroachment go any further into the forest and to reclaim the encroached land and revive it. Slogans like “We will save our Aravalis, our healing forests”, “We love Aravalis, our lifeline for clean air and water security” reverberated through the air.

“We are gathered here to form a human chain against the backdrop of the Aravalis and Gurugram’s skyscrapers — a stark reminder of what is at stake. The idea is to bring focus on the plight of the Aravalis threatened by illegal tree felling and constructions and educate people on how the regressive amendments made to the 118-year-old Punjab Land Preservation Act [PLPA] will open up nearly 60,000 acres of the Aravali hills to real estate development. In a State that already has the lowest forest cover in India of a mere 3.6%, the PLPA amendment Bill is the final death knell,” said Gaurav Sarup, one of the campaigners.

The participants then proceeded for a walk into the forest, where DU Professor Robin informed the group about the ecology of the landscape, including how to differentiate native and invasive tree species. Inspired by Sunderlal Bahuguna and the women of Uttarakhand, the group then re-enacted the Chipko Andolan of the 1970s, in a symbolic commitment of their love for these urban forests.