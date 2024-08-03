Environment Minister sets the ball rolling on Winter Action Plan

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said that a ‘Save Environment’ round-table conference will be organised with environmental experts at the Secretariat on August 21. Following this, the government will prepare a Winter Action Plan for the city. “This year, the main objective of our government will be to control pollution through public participation,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister held a review meeting on Friday with officials from the Environment Department, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Development Department to plan a strategy for pollution control measures. Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Rai said some action points were identified, which include dust pollution, vehicular pollution, stubble burning, industrial pollution and garbage burning.

“The Winter Action Plan will be prepared on the basis of suggestions from the environmental experts. The main objective of the round-table conference is to create a better action plan in this war against pollution inside Delhi,” Mr. Rai said.

The Minister said a Green War Room has been established and the existing Green Delhi App will be upgraded to enhance public communication and timely action on complaints.

“The government will also coordinate with the Central government and neighbouring States to implement joint pollution control measures and enforce the Graded Response Action Plan,” Mr. Rai said.