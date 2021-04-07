Entry to 4 metro stations shut due to overcrowding

Entry to four metro stations on the Yellow Line were closed temporarily on Tuesday due to overcrowding.

DMRC order

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced that COVID-19 protocol will be strictly implemented and that entry to stations would be closed if social distancing norms are not followed. The four stations that were closed for around 10 minutes were Patel Chowk, New Delhi, Chawri Bazar and Chandni Chowk.

Following a spike in COVID cases, the DMRC had said on March 25 that the drive to reinforce social distancing norms inside the metro premises would be intensified. “While waiting in the queue, the passengers will be strictly required to wait on the marked social distancing circles or stripes. If it is found that the distancing is not followed at stations, entry gates will be closed for passengers at those stations until the distancing is ensured,” the DMRC had said.