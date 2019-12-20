Entry, exit gates of 7 Delhi metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed seven stations in view of protest in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, taking the total number of metro stations closed on Friday to four.

Jamia Milia Islamia, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Baburpur and Delhi Gate were closed. “Trains will not be halting at these stations,” DMRC tweeted.

Earlier, the entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid were also closed.