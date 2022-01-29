‘Entrust task of enforcing COVID rules to Delhi govt.’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Friday demanded that the task of enforcing COVID-appropriate behaviour at city markets be handed over exclusively to the Delhi government.

Mr. Bidhuri questioned why the government was collecting fines for non-compliance of COVID rules but not taking the responsibility of enforcing them.

“Due to the government not discharging this responsibility, the situation goes out of control and courts have to intervene. In the guidelines issued by the DDMA, the responsibility of following COVID protocol has been again put on the shopkeepers, which is not proper,” he said.

He requested Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to instruct the Delhi government to give the responsibility of ensuring compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour in markets to the Revenue Department.

He demanded that the local administration should appoint civil defence volunteers in markets to distribute masks as well as ensure social distancing instead of just collecting fines.