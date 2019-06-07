Entrance-based courses an alternative for DU hopefuls

Applicants looking for alternatives to courses with high cut-off marks at Delhi University can consider applying for the 12 entrance-based courses at the university.

The courses include B.A. (Honours) Business Economics available in up to 12 colleges, Bachelor of Management Studies in 10 colleges, Bachelor of Elementary Education in eight colleges, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) in three colleges, B.Tech. (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations) and B.A. (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences at Cluster Innovation Centre, B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication at Indraprastha College for Women, Five-year Integrated Programme in Journalism at Delhi School of Journalism, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Hindustani Music, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Carnatic music and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Percussion Music at Faculty of Music and Fine Arts.

Negative marking

The two-hour written entrance exam will consist 100 multiple choice questions. The exam will also have negative marking. Additionally, for physical education and music courses, a practical component will be involved. The exams will be conducted between June 30 and July 6. The final dates will be announced on Friday, said a university official.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the entrance exams for the first time. The NTA falls under the Ministry of Human Resource Development and is entrusted with carrying out transparent examinations. The tests will be conducted under the lens of CCTV cameras along with cell phone jammers in place.

Admission to rest of the undergraduate courses in Delhi University is based on Class XII grades.