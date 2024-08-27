GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ensure witnesses are genuine during marriage ceremonies: Delhi HC to temple  

Updated - August 27, 2024 12:13 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 12:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court has asked in Malviya Nagar’s Arya Samaj temple to ensure that those who stand witness to marriage ceremonies are genuine and bonafide after it came across a case where a marriage was solemnised between a girl and her uncle, who falsely claimed to be unmarried.

 The court said the temple shall endeavour to have at least one witness from both sides, who is either a relative or an acquaintance who has known them for a reasonable period of time.

 In the present case, the court termed the marriage void observing that the girl’s own uncle falsely declared himself to be unmarried before the Arya Samaj temple. 

 It noted that apart from the couple and the priest who solemnised the marriage, nobody was present at the wedding ceremony performed at the temple. Its validity and sanctity, the court said, was “completely suspect”.  

On a query by the court as to whether the temple does not enquire regarding marital status, the temple’s trustee submitted that the affidavits are taken and no further verification is conducted.

 “The Arya Samaj Mandir shall henceforth ensure that when witnesses etc. are produced for the purposes of marriage, they are genuine and bonafide witnesses, whose status can be verified properly,” the court said in its August 21 verdict.

 The court was dealing with a petition by the girl’s father who sought production of his daughter who was missing since July 1.

  The girl, who appeared in the court, claimed that the petitioner is not her biological father but the second husband of her mother, and that she was now living with her husband after the marriage.

The court observed that since the marriage was solemnised on the basis of false affidavits by both the parties with respect to the uncle’s marital status, it has no standing in the eyes of the law.

  Since the girl is a major and has refused to accompany the petitioner, the court said no further orders can be passed.

