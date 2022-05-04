Ensure trees aren’t cut needlessly: High Court

The Delhi High Court has sought an explanation from a Tree Officer over the permission given to cut down a fully grown tree in Vikas Marg here. The court noted that it was the duty of the Tree Officer to ensure trees are not allowed to be cut “needlessly or wantonly”.

Justice Nazmi Waziri remarked that it will be “logical and prudent to transplant fully grown trees instead of cutting them down”. The High Court had, in its April 28 order, asked the Department of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) to submit the number of trees permitted to be cut down over the last three years.

The High Court also called for details on the number of transplanted trees and figures on compensatory afforestation.

The order came on a contempt petition filed by one Neeraj Sharma, represented by advocate Aditya N Prasad, with regard to the de-concretisation of trees in the Vikas Marg area in east Delhi.

Mr. Prasad submitted that a tree was being cut down every hour in Delhi under official sanction.

“The adverse environmental impact of such denudation is all too well-known,” the High Court said. It added that compensatory afforestation if at all carried out on the fringes of the city could hardly be of any respite or actual compensation.

“In any case, it will take decades for the compensatory forests to be of any reckonable benefit,” Justice Waziri said.

“In this capital city with its ever-increasing motor vehicular traffic, the choking air pollution and the ever-creeping concretization, trees hold out as welcome and assuring living entities of hope, sanity, environmental redemption, and even companionship,” Justice Waziri said.

The High Court has directed the Tree Officer to give due consideration to the transplantation of each tree that is proposed to be cut, before granting any further permission for the cutting of trees. It has posted the case for further hearing on May 5.