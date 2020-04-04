‘Ensure transparency in ration distribution’

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRAA) has urged the State government to ensure transparency and accountability in distribution of ration in the city.

Shops shut

The letter stated that in the daily audits conducted by the food rights group, several ration shops were found to be shut due to supplies running out. The letter to the CM read: “In the absence of proper availability of stock and details of cardholders who have accessed their entitlements, it is impossible to verify such claims. This results in hardships to people who are unable to get their ration in the time of crisis.”

In its April 4 report, the DRAA said that 10 of the 34 shops visited by the team were found to be closed.

Citing the Delhi government’s March 26 order that said that supplies for two months would be delivered to ration shops, the letter added: “It is, therefore, not clear how the stock has finished already, especially since the update put out by the Delhi government on April 3 mentions that ration has been distributed to only 60% of cardholders. This raises serious concerns about the possibility of diversion of grains.”

The DRAA also demanded the operationalisation of a grievance redressal mechanism to address issues faced by people who cannot obtain their share of ration.

“At times of crisis, when people are facing food shortages, it is absolutely essential that people who are unable to access their ration entitlements are empowered to lodge a complaint and get time-bound redress,” the letter to Mr. Kejriwal read.