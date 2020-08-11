‘Ensure timely provision of textbooks to children and salaries to teachers’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed the Urban Development (UD) department to ensure timely provision of textbooks and salaries at municipal schools to students and teachers respectively, failing which they should be taken over and administered by the Directorate of Education (DoE) under the Delhi government, sources said.
Letter to Principal Secy
They also said Mr. Sisodia had written to the Principal Secretary of the UD department, who is also the Director (Local Bodies), on the basis of a complaint alleging that schools run by the municipal corporations and especially the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, were yet to distribute textbooks to their students despite five months of the current academic year having lapsed.
The government had disbursed an amount of ₹853 crore for primary education to the three civic bodies of which ₹393.3 crore had been provided to the North body, the Minister said.
According to the complaint, this amount was yet to be utilised for the provision of textbooks to students and to ensure timely salaries for teachers.
Action sought from dept.
The Deputy Chief Minister has also sought an action taken report from the department.
The step, Mr. Sisodia had argued, would be in the interests of both students and teachers at such schools if civic bodies were “unable to perform their primary duty” in this regard.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath