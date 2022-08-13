Ensure timely completion of projects, LG tells govt. agencies

‘Take steps against delays, cost escalation’

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday directed the Capital’s agencies to enhance efficiency, rationalise costs, ensure financial probity and improve quality in civil construction and other works.

Mr. Saxena also issued directions to government departments to carry out a thorough review of existing work procedures for the improvement of quality and the timely completion of all projects.

Adding that he would be monitoring progress in this direction personally, the L-G flagged issues to various project execution and implementation agencies in Delhi.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Saxena shared detailed observations and issued specific instructions around such issues to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Development Authority.

“The L-G has been reviewing various ongoing projects of different agencies, when it came to his notice that projects are invariably exceeding the stipulated PDC (Probable Date of Completion) resulting in avoidable cost escalation and delays in making the assets available to the public,” read a statement by Raj Niwas. It added that the L-G had taken “a serious view” of these issues.

It also added that Mr. Saxena had observed that in a number of projects, poor planning, among other issues, led to substantial cost escalation resulting in loss to the exchequer and adversely impacting the department’s image in the public eye.

The L-G also noted that some projects ended up blocking public funds, due to inflated allocation, which could have been used for other projects. He also highlighted instances of the Public-Private Partnership projects where “lackadaisical” government agencies had put the entire responsibility on the firm executing the project.

“The L-G has advised a reduction in the number of tenders and contracts by floating a single tender for annual operation and maintenance of various similarly placed projects. This would reduce paperwork and time overruns while improving efficiency,” a Raj Niwas source said.

“He also directed that departments and agencies create a suitable deterrence mechanism of identifying defaulters, fixing responsibilities and taking exemplary action against such people. The L-G will review the implementation of his directions and the effects achieved, on a regular basis,” the source added.