Ensure there is no shortage of drinking water in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

March 16, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The CM issued the directions in a meeting with Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday instructed officials to focus on recharging groundwater, increasing the availability of raw water through tube wells, and treating ammonia in the Yamuna water supplied by Haryana, to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in the city during summer. The CM issued the directions in a meeting with Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials. The CM also directed officials to make all tube wells in the city operational within 24 hours.

