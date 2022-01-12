Ensure technology-enabled participation, L-G asks officials

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday instructed officials to ensure maximum digital and technology-enabled participation of people in various programmes as part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the city.

According to sources present in the meeting, Mr. Baijal said despite COVID-19 restrictions, people’s involvement on the occasion of India’s 75 years of Independence through innovative ways would be befitting.

Mr. Baijal advised officials to document the events in the form of electronic and physical booklets and publications.

Achieving the goal of 100% digital delivery of government services in Delhi by August 2023, when the celebrations would conclude, should become part of the initiative, the L-G said. He also said that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for seamless implementation.

He instructed the archives department and the commissioners of the municipal corporations to identify the monuments not already under the ambit of the Archaeological Survey of India and the localities associated with unsung freedom fighters and undertake their maintenance and conservation.

This, Mr. Baijal said, would go a long way “in expressing our gratitude towards those who won us our freedom”.