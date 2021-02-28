NEW DELHI

NGT directs DJB to stop extraction of groundwater for gardening purposes

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure supply of treated water to public parks and to stop extraction of groundwater for gardening purposes.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, noted that while steps were reported to have been taken, it was to be ensured that freshwater was not used for gardening purposes in public parks by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

“The DJB may ensure supply of such treated water with adequate pressure and wherever piped supply is not available, supply may be ensured by tankers,” the Bench said.

The Bench added, “DPCC [Delhi Pollution Control Committee]s may monitor similar action by other agencies in Delhi owning parks and by bulk users, including other municipal corporations for adopting a similar course of action to save drinking water for drinking purposes to fulfil the basic need of maximum people.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a petition, which sought execution of a 2017 order directing the DDA and civic bodies to use treated sewage water for gardening purposes instead of groundwater.

The plea had contended that treated water should be used for maintenance of greenery in the Vasant Kunj area.