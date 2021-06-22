‘Ensure smooth transition of students from municipal to DoE schools’

NEW DELHI

22 June 2021 23:18 IST

Sisodia meets civic officials to discuss

To ensure smooth integration of students joining Class 6 in DoE schools from municipal feeder schools, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia chaired a meeting with Municipal Commissioners of North, South and East Delhi Corporations at which several strategies were discussed.

Mr. Sisodia said that due to the pandemic, there was a need to have correct contact details of students joining Delhi government schools from municipal schools so that their Class 6 teachers can reach out to them quickly.

Last year, at the beginning of the session, only about 30-35% students’ phone number were correct due to which a large number of students could not be engaged from the beginning and therefore, they could not get the worksheets or participate in semi-online classes.

He added that Delhi government school teachers made special efforts to find the whereabouts of these children but eventually only 76% of the children enrolled in Class 6 of Delhi government schools could be reached. “To prevent a repeat of the same situation this year, officers of the Directorate of Education and municipal corporations need to devise a plan where the Class 5 teacher of feeder municipal schools partners with Class 6 teacher of government school,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said that students and teachers have faced a lot of mental and physical challenges due to the COVID crisis and closure of schools and that students’ transition from municipal to DoE schools should get the same emotional and learning support from their teachers as students in other classes of DoE schools.

“Municipal teachers of Class 5 can meet the teachers of Class 6 in government school and together they can call the students over phone and also discuss about every student, leading to a smooth transition,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The DoE said that it was also decided to host a combined parent-teachers’ meeting (PTM) for students joining Class 6 this year following COVID protocol where municipal and DoE teachers will meet the parents together in July.