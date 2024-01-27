Ensure smooth functioning of special schools, hostels for blind students: Delhi High Court

January 27, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court has issued a slew of directions to the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) to ensure the smooth functioning and maintenance of seven special schools and three hostels for visually impaired children in the Capital.

The court held the DoE responsible for providing hostel facilities to all students admitted in the schools for visually impaired children and ensuring “timely and quality food, uniform, clothes, recreation facilities, and all facilities required for meeting daily needs of the students”.

It also ordered the DoE to ensure a superintendent for each hostel within eight weeks, as well as regular cooks and sanitation staff, apart from caretakers and security guards.

“The DoE shall continue to operate and maintain these seven schools as special schools as per the mandate of Section 31 of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act [RPwD], 2016,” the court said in its January 23 order.

The order was pronounced in response to a plea by the National Federation of the Blind, a non-government organisation.

While hearing the plea, the court expressed its appreciation for the steps taken by the Delhi government to comply with its responsibilities under the RPwD Act.

It also ordered the DoE to ensure the timely availability of braille books, assistive devices, and other reading materials to each student.

