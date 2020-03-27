Ensure shelterless riot victims are given accommodation: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered the Delhi government to ensure that all the riot victims, who may be shelterless at the moment, are provided with accommodation, either at the community centres or at the night shelters, operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in the north-east district.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh, in a hearing conducted through videoconferencing, also directed the government to ensure the provision of food, water and medical aid to such individuals.

“The GNCTD and EDMC [East Delhi Municipal Corporation] shall furthermore, individually and jointly, ensure that sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene is properly and regularly maintained at the locations/centres/shelters, where the riot victims are to be housed,” the Bench said.

Idgah camp

The High Court also issued notice to the government on the petition which sought direction to authorities to reopen the relief camp at Idgah, Mustafabad and to provide proper food supplies, sanitation, cleaning of toilets, adequate water and security.

The plea filed by one Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq sought for a “large contingent of cleaning staff from the EDMC to go immediately to the area to carry out the cleaning on a war footing and continue cleaning the area and the drains twice a day”.

The plea also asked to provide the affected with doctors and medical care immediately. It also sought the authorities from preventing or interfering with the work of genuine NGOs and media persons providing assistance, apart from upgrading the security.