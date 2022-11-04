Ensure security measures is implemented outside Delhi CM house: HC to police

Court closes proceedings on PIL by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj seeking formation of SIT team to probe vandalism incident

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 04, 2022 01:11 IST

Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the Delhi police to ensure that measures for adequate security at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which was vandalised during a protest in March, was implemented.

With this direction, the High Court closed the proceedings on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj seeking the formation of a Special Investigation (SIT) team to probe the March 30 incident outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

The HC directed the city police to ensure that steps mentioned in its status report regarding the safety and security of the Chief Minister’s house were implemented.

March violence

On March 30, a protest led by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers, including its national president Tejasvi Surya, outside Mr. Kejriwal’s residence over his remark on the movie The Kashmir Files, breached the barricades and allegedly vandalised properties.

Mr. Bharadwaj, in his petition, had alleged that the attack and vandalism appeared to have been carried out with the Delhi police’s “tacit complicity”. His petition sought directions to the police and the Ministry of Home Affairs for ensuring the security of the Chief Minister and his residence in future.

The High Court had earlier observed that the “bandobast” outside the CM’s residence and the road leading to the residence was not adequate. The police have said that security outside CM’s residence has since been beefed up with the deployment of more armed guards.

