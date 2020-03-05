Ensure security at exam centres, HC tells police

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the police to ensure there is no breach of security at board exam centres till all tests are over in north-east Delhi, where violence over the past week left at least 47 people dead

Difficult situation

Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the police to continue providing security till the board examinations of Class 10 and 12 are over.

The court passed the direction while disposing of a plea by a private school here that the centre allotted to them by the CBSE was 16 km away and situated in Chandu Nagar, one of the violence-hit areas, and it was difficult for the students to reach there and write the exams in such a situation.

The court had earlier also directed the Delhi government and the police to ensure that there is no breach of security at board exam centres. Advocate Kamal Gupta, appearing for private school Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir at Surya Niketan in east Delhi, told the court that with the presence of police officers outside the centres, the exams were held peacefully.