Ensure sand mining in Ghaziabad is stopped, NGT directs authorities

Following a plea seeking remedial action against sand mining in a Ghaziabad suburb, the National Green Tribunal has directed authorities to ensure that the mining operations are discontinued.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Authorities concerned may ensure that mining lease, environmental clearance and consent to establish and operate are cancelled in accordance with law and the District Magistrate may ensure that mining operations are discontinued in the absence of valid statutory provisions.”

The NGT also directed the State pollution control board to recover environmental compensation as per existing norms.

Mining lease

The directions came when the tribunal was hearing a plea moved by Vinod Kumar Tyagi who alleged that heavy mechanised mining was being carried out by the private company in violation of conditions mentioned in the mining lease, consent to operate and the conditions mentioned in the environmental clearance.

During the hearing, the green panel observed that the mining lease given to a private company, Omkar Lakshmi Shubam Private Limited, was in violation of a September 2018 order of the tribunal without assessment by the State Environment Assessment Authority and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

The green panel noted that a May 2019 report furnished by the State pollution control board had found “irregularities in operation of mining for which a penalty was imposed twice” under relevant rules.