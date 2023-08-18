ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure safety of students at cultural fests: HC to police

August 18, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The court was hearing a petition seeking a probe into the incident of sexual harassment of students at a cultural festival in Gargi College in February 2020.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The High Court on Thursday ordered the Delhi police to ensure adequate deployment of personnel at college festivals to ensure the safety of students. A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said the Delhi police must ensure the safety and security of students as and when such functions take place in any college or educational institution. The court’s order came while disposing of a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident of sexual harassment of students at a cultural festival in Gargi College in February 2020. The Delhi police’s counsel said they scanned the CCTV footage of the cameras installed outside the college gate but could not identify the suspects. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US