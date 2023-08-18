HamberMenu
Ensure safety of students at cultural fests: HC to police

August 18, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The court was hearing a petition seeking a probe into the incident of sexual harassment of students at a cultural festival in Gargi College in February 2020. 

| Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The High Court on Thursday ordered the Delhi police to ensure adequate deployment of personnel at college festivals to ensure the safety of students. A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said the Delhi police must ensure the safety and security of students as and when such functions take place in any college or educational institution. The court’s order came while disposing of a petition seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into the incident of sexual harassment of students at a cultural festival in Gargi College in February 2020. The Delhi police’s counsel said they scanned the CCTV footage of the cameras installed outside the college gate but could not identify the suspects. 

