Ensure rights of jailbirds are not violated during surprise raids: HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the prison authorities here to ensure that the rights of jail inmates are not violated during surprise searches in jail wards.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar directed the Delhi government and prison authorities to “strictly follow the Jail Prison Rules, 2018 and the standard operating procedure” whenever such surprise searches are carried out in the wards of jails, including high security wards.

“It is the duty of the respondents [government and prison authorities] that the rights of the jail inmates are not to be violated much less their human rights,” the Bench said, while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by it.

Letter from inmates

The PIL was initiated on the basis of an October 2017 letter received from some inmates of a high-risk ward of Tihar jail alleging that the Tamil Nadu Special Police, which takes care of the jail’s security, was gross violating human rights in ward number 8 and 9 of Tihar Jail.

Following the court intervention, the Superintendent of the Jail submitted his report in which it was mentioned that a high-level inquiry was conducted by the DIG (Prisons). It was revealed in the report that a surprise search was conducted by the T.N. Special Police officials on the direction of the Deputy Superintendent and under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent Jail, in the high security ward on October 12, 2017.

Three broken tennis racket, some loose wire, and two rusted ‘iron patti’, all prohibited items were recovered from a barrack. During the inspection, the inmates started misbehaving and abused the search team and also manhandled them. Following which alarm was raised and minimum force was used to control the situation. The accused persons, who received minor injuries, were provided medical treatment, the report said.

Taking note of the report, the court opined, “it appears that the use of force was to control the reaction of the jail inmates to seizure of prohibited articles”.

“Looking to the said inquiry, it appears that nothing further is required to be done and no further orders are required to be passed by this court as whenever such types of surprise searches are carried out in jail wards and in case any prohibited tems are found by the police, such types of reactions are expected,” the High Court observed while disposing of the case.