‘Ensure removal of encroachments’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Faridabad civic body to ensure that encroachments in a green belt in the area be removed within two weeks.

Noting that the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad had not denied the encroachments on the said land, a Bench headed by NGT judicial member Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore directed authorities to develop the said land as a “green belt.”

“The respondents shall develop and maintain the area into a green belt with grass. They may also develop the area with small bushes or hedges around it so as to protect the same from dust or any other pollution. Such area shall also be provided with wire or barbed wire fencing which shall have one entry gate so as to make it accessible to the public,” the Bench said.

Additionally, the Bench added, “The respondents shall not plant any tall trees in this area. By development of the area as green belt and maintaining the same would not confer any ownership of the land or any other right with regard to the land in question, upon the private respondents.”

The civic body and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) have been directed to ensure that the directions of the tribunal are complied with. The orders came on a plea seeking removal of encroachments, including liquor stalls and parking space for cycles, from the area.