‘Ensure rehabilitation of railway slums before demolition’

CPI-ML calls SC directive ‘shocking and inhuman’, says it is violation of right to life

A recent Supreme Court directive to demolish all slums along the railway tracks in Delhi within three months came under fire from the Communist Party of India (ML) on Sunday.

The group called it a “shocking and inhuman” decision which it argued was a violation of the right to life guaranteed in the Constitution.

The Supreme Court ordered the removal of nearly 48,000 slums in the safety zone of railway tracks last week.

‘Protect rights’

People living in these slums are part of the working poor and their rights must be protected, the group said. It also demanded proper rehabilitation prior to demolition of slums, a fresh survey among those living near railway tracks to ascertain the correct number of families, intervention of the Delhi government and called for protests against the order.