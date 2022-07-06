Ensure regular supply of sanitary napkins to girls in Delhi govt. schools: HC

Court disposes NGO plea which claimed that DoE was not providing napkins

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the city government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins to girl students in government schools here under the Kishori Yojana Scheme.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the direction after it was informed by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education that an e-tender has been floated for the supply of sanitary napkins to its government schools and government-aided schools.

Sufficient funds

The Delhi government’s standing counsel said in compliance with the court’s earlier order, all heads of schools concerned, Deputy Director of Education and other officers have been sensitised in the matter and given sufficient funds to procure sanitary napkins from the Government e-Marketplace for distribution to each girl student enrolled in Class VI to XII from July 2022.

The High Court disposed of a petition by NGO Social Jurist which claimed that since January 2021, the DoE was not providing sanitary napkins under the Kishori Yojana Scheme to girl students of Delhi government schools due to which they are facing problems.

The NGO, represented by advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, highlighted that the DoE had adopted Kishori Yojana Scheme under which girl students in government schools were to be provided sanitary napkins to maintain their personal hygiene and general health.

The NGO stated that restoration of sanitary napkins facility for girl students is very important and necessary for their personal hygiene and general health.

It contended that the action on the part of the DoE to not provide sanitary napkins facility is “irrational, unreasonable, arbitrary”, and violative of the fundamental right to education of girl students as guaranteed under the Constitution.