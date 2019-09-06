Ensure proper lighting in subways, FOBs: court

The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to ensure adequate lighting in subways and police patrolling on foot overbridges in the Capital so that they are not misused by miscreants.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said the authorities should create such conditions so that public at large can use them freely and without any fear. The Bench further said that these subways and foot overbridges should be kept clean.

The court was hearing a petition by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India, which said that subways and foot overbridges in the city were being misused by miscreants due to insufficient lighting.

The counsel, representing various authorities, submitted that they would take requisite action and if there is any need of additional lights, it would be installed and proper patrolling would also be carried out.

The plea sought direction to the authorities to take immediate action to curb growing and unbridled anti-social, immoral and criminal activities on subways and foot overbridges in the Capital. It also sought direction for installation of CCTV cameras, make proper arrangement of lighting and deployment of sufficient number of security guards at subways for taking prompt action against criminals.