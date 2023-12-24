Ensure proper healthcare in jails, HC tells Delhi govt.

December 24, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The High Court here has directed the Delhi government to ensure that proper medical infrastructure is maintained in jails, noting that it cannot allow an inadequate prison healthcare system to violate an inmate’s right to timely medical care.

The High Court, in an order on Friday, also directed the constitution of a committee, which will give suggestions to it within one month regarding improving healthcare facilities in prisons and ways to promote equal healthcare to all prisoners.

“The committee will also specifically inform the court as to whether facilities are available in the jail hospital to deal with emergency situations such as cardiac arrest and haemorrhage as the first few minutes in such an eventuality are crucial to save the life of a person,” the court observed.

The court order came while dealing with two applications filed by city-based businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, arrested by the CBI and the ED in separate cases lodged by them in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Mr. Dhall in the applications has sought an interim bail for 12 weeks on medical grounds.

The accused has said that the medical staff at the jail hospital was not able to provide physiotherapy sessions and epidural steroid injection prescribed by his doctor after his surgery.

The court directed that he be admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, which is a referral hospital according to the Jail Referral Policy, for two weeks.

The court observed that this case has brought to light a critical issue concerning the standard of medical treatment within correctional facilities, shedding light on the alarming inadequacies in the healthcare infrastructure for prison inmates.

It noted that the report submitted by the prison dispensary in this case pointed to a distressing reality about the lack of proper medical care facilities, that is, physiotherapy equipment.

The absence of these essential equipment not only signifies lack of adequate medical infrastructure in prisons but also its direct repercussion on the health of inmates requiring physiotherapy, the court said.

The basic right of a citizen to healthcare, while being incarcerated, is not obliterated or surrendered to the State, and prisoners are also human beings and they retain some undeniable human rights which have to be acknowledged by every court of law and the State, the court said.

