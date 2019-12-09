‘Ensure prison inmates are only given items permissible under rules’

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the city government and the prison authorities here to ensure that convicts and undertrials are provided only those items in jail which are permissible under the rules.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar gave the direction while disposing of a petition initiated by the court on the basis of an Additional Sessions Judge’s (ASJ) report.

The ASJ’s report had stated that a LED TV, coconut water, crates of mineral water, badminton rackets and household items were some of the prohibited items found in the prison cell of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra, lodged in Tihar jail for allegedly cheating home buyers.

The prison authorities, represented by Delhi government Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra, told the Bench that none of the items in the ASJ’s report were provided specially to the Chandras as such things were available to all the inmates.

Mr. Mehra said there are 1,215 LED TVs in Tihar jail with one in almost every cell and these are provided in accordance with the Delhi Prison Rules.

He also said that items like coconut water and packaged mineral water are available for purchase at the jail canteen by using the smart cards given to inmates for this purpose.

He said that each inmate can purchase items worth up to ₹6,500 per month from the jail canteen.

Regarding the videoconferencing and internet facilities provided to the Chandras, Mr. Mehra said it was done on the orders of the Supreme Court to help them interact with prospective buyers so that they can pay off their liabilities to investors and home buyers.

He said the facilities were later ordered to be taken away by the apex court and it was done.

Taking note of the submission made on behalf of the prison authorities, the Bench said, “Since the items mentioned in the report are prime facie found to be in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy, we see no reason to further monitor the matter. The writ petition is disposed of.”