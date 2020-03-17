Ensure precautionary gear, demands AIIMS RDA

The Resident Doctors’ Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi on Monday wrote to the hospital authorities stating that most wards lack adequate universal precautionary components.

The RDA also demanded prompt action from the authorities to ensure the requisite precautionary gears are available.

“A team of RDA executives inspected various wards to check the supply of PPE [Personal Protective Equipments] in this crucial time of COVID-19 pandemic and sadly found that most of the wards do not have adequate universal precaution components,” the letter to the director read.

Further the letter added, “We request the administration to take prompt action to ensure PPE availability round the clock for the safety of doctors and nursing staff in order to continue providing our selfless services to our patients.”