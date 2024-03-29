Ensure Oppn.’s ‘maha rally’ reaches people across country, Lovely tells Cong.’s social media team

March 29, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely instructed the party’s social media team on Thursday to ensure that the mega rally scheduled at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 reaches people across the country.

The ‘maha rally’, organised by the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, aims to highlight the “misuse” of Central probe agencies against Opposition leaders and express solidarity with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

“The BJP is using social media to create a false narrative to mislead people with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Social media plays a vital role in disseminating information about the activities of the Congress party. We must communicate clearly,” Mr. Lovely told the party’s social media team.

The All India Congress Committee reconstituted the social media team of its Delhi unit on March 18. Mohd. Hedayatullah heads the 114-member team.

“Congress’s social media team will inform people about the five Nyay guarantees of Rahul Gandhi that he had made during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. We will counter the lies that the BJP has been spreading about the Congress’s ten-year rule at the Centre,” Mr. Lovely said.

