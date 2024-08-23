GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ensure no trees cut on land next to Mazar-e-Ghalib: HC

Published - August 23, 2024 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Mirza Ghalib’s grave at Nizamuddin, in New Delhi.

Mirza Ghalib’s grave at Nizamuddin, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered local authorities to ensure that no trees are cut without following due process on a plot of land adjacent to the protected monuments of Mazar-e-Ghalib and Chaunsath Khamba here.

The court’s direction came while hearing a petition by Hazrat Nizamuddin Welfare Association, a non-governmental organisation which highlighted that fully-grown, century-old trees adjacent to the two monuments were being cut.

The Mazar-e-Ghalib, which is the tomb of celebrated Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, and the Chaunsath Khamba are both located at the entrance of the Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Nizamuddin West.

“Respondents are directed to ensure all trees are kept intact and protected and no tree is cut down without following the due process,” the court said while listing the matter for further hearing on September 17.

It also issued notices to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (South), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board, and the concerned Delhi Police officials.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Mujeeb Ahmed said the trees were being felled by erecting high-rise tin sheds with the intention of carrying out illegal construction on the plot of land.

Mr. Ahmed said the sheds bad been erected around the trees in July, and several have been felled since.

The plea mentioned that the petitioner had complained to the police over the matter, but the “builder mafia” again began its illegal activities of deforestation. When the association filed another complaint with the authorities, they did not pay attention, it said.

