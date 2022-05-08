‘Ensure no shortfall in enrolment of students under reserved category’

DU teachers’ forum urges V-C to analyse admission data of the last five years

A group of teachers from Delhi University has written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to ensure that there is no “shortfall” in enrolment of students under reserved category seats before initiating this year’s admission process.

Hansraj Suman, chairman of The Forum of Academics for Social Justice in his letter said, “Before starting the admission process under ST, OBC and PWD (persons with disabilities) quota, the data of the last five years should be analysed. It will show that colleges have given more admissions than the sanctioned seats in the general category, while the reserved seats are not filled in return. Every year, the seats of reserved categories remain vacant.”

Last month, the DU Vice-Chancellor had formed an eight-member committee to examine the issue of “shortfall” in the enrolment of SC/ST students in the varsity that is chaired by Dean of Students’ Welfare Pankaj Arora.

New system

The university, announcing the new admission process that will use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to admit students, had said that it will do away with using the cut-off system and counseling with be done electronically that will solve the problem of reserved seats remaining vacant at the end of the admission season.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Suman who is a former member of the DU’s Academic Council said, “If data is analysed, there are enough applicants for the seats. The problem has been that even after releasing several cut-off lists, the cut-off marks required are not brought down for the reserved seats. With the university making changes in the admission process, this issue needs to be addressed.”

Students drop out

He added that there are numerous problems faced by the reserved category students who often drop out due to various reasons and that the university must take measures to ensure that this does not happen.

“Delhi University should constitute a monitoring committee for all its colleges. Only teachers of reserved classes should be kept in this committee. The committee should visit these colleges and talk to the teachers/staffers/students on their problems. Talk to those students on the problems faced by them and prepare a report on the lack of facilities in the colleges,” the letter said.