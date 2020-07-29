Ensure no construction in Sanjay Van, HC tells DDA

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the police and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure that no construction is carried out in the Sanjay Van area of the Capital without their permission.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan gave the direction while hearing a petition initiated by the court on its own after taking cognisance of two social media videos showing alleged illegal encroachments in Sanjay Van, a forest area near Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli in south Delhi.
The court on the last hearing had directed the police and DDA to submit a status report clearly stating as to how many mazars (tomb) are in existence and since when. The court had also asked DDA to conduct an aerial survey of the entire Sanjay Van with the use of drones.
Delhi Police has said that there are 77 mazars in Sanjay Van, and that all of them are very old.
The High Court has directed DDA to ensure that no encroachment takes place within the Sanjay Van by any person for any purpose. If any encroachment is existing or is made, the same should be removed without any delay.
Delhi Police shall render all assistance and provide the necessary force for the said purpose, the High Court said.
