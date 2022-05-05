Ensure network of seven biodiversity parks are maintained properly: Delhi L-G

Govt. officials directed to make efforts to avoid encroachments

Govt. officials directed to make efforts to avoid encroachments

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed government officials to ensure that the network of seven biodiversity parks in the Capital were maintained properly and that no encroachments were allowed in their vicinity.

Spread over 3,000 acres and created by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), these parks, the L-G said, were “models of urban environment sustainability and resilience” and one of the first-of-their kind in the country.

Ecological services

The network of seven biodiversity parks in Delhi, harbour a diversity of wildlife, including medicinal plants in ecologically sustainable biotic communities, said a source present at the meeting. They also render multiple ecological services, including carbon sequestration, oxygenation, recharge of groundwater aquifers and economical, educational and recreation benefits to the urban society.

“While appreciating the efforts and achievements made over the past 20 years in establishing these parks, Mr. Baijal emphasised that the maintenance and sustenance of these parks was a continuous process rather than a one-time task,” the source said.

“The L-G underlined that all efforts had to be made to ensure that there was no mutual infringement of surrounding human settlement and the flora and fauna in the parks, and that human-wildlife conflict was avoided at any cost,” the source said. “He directed officials to ensure that no encroachments took place in the demarcated areas in the future,” the source said.