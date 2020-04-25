‘Ensure mosques are able to use loudspeakers for azan’

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Friday asked Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure that the police does not stop mosques from using loudspeakers for azan.

In a letter, the DMC said it had received reports from some districts that the police had been making announcements that carrying out of azan has been prohibited. Ramzan is starting from April 25.

The DMC assured officials that mosques will meticulously follow COVID -19 restrictions regarding social distancing and the number of people gathered at one spot.

‘Loudspeakers removed’

“The issue of azan is very pressing due to the beginning of the month of Ramzan when Muslims fast and break their fast on hearing the azan at sunset. The Commission received information from some areas where policemen are telling mosques to stop azan and in some cases they have even removed the loudspeakers,” the DMC said in its letter.

The DMC also asked the L-G and CM to ensure that Muslims living in quarantine camps who will be keeping fast during Ramzan are given food according to the timings of their fast.

‘Probe deaths’

In the letter, the DMC also alleged that members of the Tablighi Jamaat in quarantine camps were not being treated well and that breakfast was being served at 11 a.m., and dinner at 10-11 p.m.

“The food is hardly edible. People are having stomach problems and some are vomiting. Medical facilities and medicines are not being provided... some of the inmates are diabetic and heart patients. Doctors rarely visit the patients. Inmates are not given necessary and life-saving medicines as a result of which two diabetic patients have died in a quarantine camp at Sultanpuri,” the commission said.

Mohamed Mustafa (60) died on April 22 while Haji Rizwan died about ten days earlier as they were diabetic, the DMC said, adding that the men died due to denial of diabetic medicines and erratic food supply. The commission has requested the L-G and CM to order an inquiry into the deaths.