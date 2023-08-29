Ensure minor rape survivor’s identity is not revealed: Delhi HC

August 29, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of a minor by suspended government official Premoday Khakha, the Delhi High Court on Monday sought a report from the authorities concerned and directed them to ensure that the survivor’s identity is not revealed.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula initiated a public interest litigation on its own and said the survivor should get due protection and compensation.

The Delhi government and the police informed the court that the girl is admitted to a government hospital here and her condition is critical. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) submitted it has taken cognisance of the matter and said there have been certain anomalies in compliance of rules by the authorities.

The court asked the Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, Delhi Police, and the Centre to submit a report in the matter. It posted the case for further hearing on September 14.

Khakha, 51, who was a deputy director in the WCD Department, is accused of raping the girl multiple times from November 2020 to January 2021 and impregnating her. His wife Seema allegedly forced the survivor to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy. The couple was arrested last week and remanded to judicial custody till September 6.