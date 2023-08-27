Ensure gadgets, infrastructure for disabled on court premises: Delhi HC

August 27, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

To make court premises more accessible, the High Court has directed the Delhi government to provide infrastructure and financial assistance to procure essential gadgets for the differently abled so that they may take part in judicial proceedings.

The direction came on a petition filed by a differently abled man, who is accused of subjecting his wife — a “polio orthopaedically disabled” and a “70% differently abled person” — to verbal and physical cruelty.

The petitioner sought a direction to constitute a special court under Section 84 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and to make arrangements for him during the criminal trial that he is facing.

In an order on August 24, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said not only the entry and exit points in the court complexes, rooms should also be made disabled friendly.

For this, facilities must be provided to persons with disabilities such as parties, counsels, witnesses, etc. so that they have no difficulty, not only in physically accessing the court rooms, but also in participating in the judicial process by use of technology, the order read.

“There should be a pool of sign language interpreters and courts should also have new technology, machines and services which support visual and hearing-impaired persons, etc.,” it added.

