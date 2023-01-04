Ensure free food, treatment to poor HIV-positive persons: HC to Delhi govt.

January 04, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to ensure free food and medical treatment to HIV-positive people living below the poverty line who are unable to afford the same.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad also asked it to strictly comply with provisions of the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017 while dealing with grievances of affected patients.

The observation came after hearing a petition by some people suffering from human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), and other ailments. The petitioners said they have been abandoned by their families owing to the stigma attached to the infection and provided shelter by an NGO in the city in the absence of a home.

The Delhi government apprised the court of the National AIDS Control Programme being implemented since 1998 by the Delhi State AIDS Society, under technical and financial support from the Centre’s National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

It submitted that as on December 19, 2022, the city has 12 anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centres, including one in Tihar jail, which provide free investigations as well as ART treatment to people living with HIV (PLHIV).

Since April 1, 2012, financial assistance is provided to eligible people under four categories, namely people/children living with HIV/AIDS on ART, orphan children infected with HIV/AIDS, destitute children infected with HIV/AIDS in institutional care and orphan children affected by HIV/AIDS, the government added.

“The present criteria for enrolment under the scheme are being resident of Delhi for three years with family income not exceeding ₹1 lakh per annum and regular on ART in proceeding 12 months of enrolment,” it stated in an affidavit, adding, “Since April 2012, an amount of ₹56.08 crore has been disbursed to the eligible beneficiaries since initiation of scheme up to December 20, 2022.”

The High Court noted that the government has taken all possible steps to ensure that affordable treatment is available to afflicted individuals who do not possess the financial wherewithal to do so.

It also observed that there were schemes targeted towards providing free ART treatment to patients and financial assistance, as well as a travel concession to reach the ART centres.

“In light of the aforesaid and the Status Report filed by GNCTD, no further orders are required to be passed in the present PIL (public interest litigation),” the court said while disposing of the plea.