Ensure food security to migrants, daily wagers: NGO writes to CM

The DRRAA has demanded that distribution of foodgrains to ration cardholders be started immediately without delay for May.

08 May 2021 01:30 IST

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to ensure food security for migrants, daily wagers, and other vulnerable groups who do not possess ration cards.

In the letter, the DRRAA said: “Over the last few days, on account of the continuing lockdown, the condition of daily wagers, migrant workers, residents of slums — who do not possess ration cards — has become even more precarious. In such a scenario, it is inexplicable why the government has not revived the e-coupon scheme, under which last year 60 lakh people who did not possess ration cards were provided free foodgrains.” The DRRAA has also demanded that the distribution of foodgrains to ration cardholders be started immediately without delay for May.

“We are shocked to note that despite the first week of May coming to an end, ration distribution for the month has not started in any of the ration shops [70 audited by DRRAA]. This is alarming as Delhi is in the third week of lockdown. Those who have lost their livelihood are dependent on the foodgrains provided under the PDS to feed themselves and their families,” the letter read. The DRRAA also said setting up 250 hunger relief centres as compared to 2,500 last year was not enough to address the problem.

DRRAA suggests

“Start an effective hunger helpline. Give wide publicity to the helpline to record all SOS requirements of food and ration and make provision to address the same. Provide rations to all needy persons who do not possess a ration card by reviving the e-coupon scheme under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayata Yojana, or initiating other programme or schemes for this purpose,” the letter said.