‘Ensure food for stranded workers’

The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to continue taking necessary steps to ensure there is no dearth of food, potable water, power and sanitation in shelters where the inhabitants of Yamuna Pushta have now been relocated or the labour camps at Sarai Kale Khan, throughout the lockdown period.

Over 4,000 inhabitants

During the hearing, done through videoconferencing, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), submitted that there were 4,229 inhabitants living at Yamuna Pushta.

Between April 14 and April 16, 3,600 have been shifted to different schools in east, west and north-west Delhi; 600 have been shifted to the Yamuna Sports Complex and 358 have been shifted to shelter homes being run by the DUSIB.

He stated that none of the daily wage workers are now stranded or living in the open at Yamuna Pushta.

On the issue of construction workers working at Pragati Maidan and living at a labour camp at Sarai Kale Khan, the counsel appearing for Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, submitted that the workers are not directly employed by the company.

The counsel submitted that the labour camp was running smoothly, and provision has been made for power supply, fans, lights and toilets. The counsel also stated that the company is regularly releasing payments to all the sub-contractors.