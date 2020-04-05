Ensure families of riot victims who lost ration cards get dry ration: HC

The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to ensure that families of the recent Delhi riots victims, who lost their ration cards, are provided the dry ration as per their entitlement.

A Bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Navin Chawla, which heard the case through videoconference, asked the nodal officer to provide dry ration if approached by such families.

The High Court’s order came after it was informed that Mr. Kishan, Section Officer (Admin) in the Office of the District Magistrate, North East, has been appointed as the nodal officer to specifically deal with the 275 riot-hit families who are staying at relief camps.

Delhi government Standing Counsel Rahul Mehra said Mr. Kishan is in touch with the representatives of the families and is looking after the issues of curfew passes and provision of food.

Two nodal officers

Mr. Mehra also submitted that in addition to Mr. Kishan, the Chief District Medical Officer has appointed two nodal officers, Dr. Surya Kant Singh and Dr. Abha Dhand, both medical officers, for providing medical help to the members of the said 275 families.

“Medical kits, containing over-the-counter medicines, have already been prepared and are ready for distribution to the said 275 families,” he said.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the victims, said the nodal officers and the medical officers are at present taking care of the requirement of these families and are taking proactive steps to ensure that none of them face any problem.

He also submitted that some of the family members may not have ration cards as all their belongings were destroyed when their houses were burnt.

He said that besides cooked food, some free ration is needed and accordingly, they shall be approaching the nodal officer and expressing their requirements.