Ensure enrolment of young electors: Delhi CEO

New Delhi

18 November 2021 01:47 IST

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on Wednesday directed 11 District Election Officers to ensure enrolment of young electors, between the age bracket of 18 to 29, to address the issue of under-representation in the electoral roll.

As part of the ongoing special summary revision for the electoral roll, with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date, Mr. Singh emphasised on the need to improve the existing gender ratio by ensuring the enrolment of more women voters.

According to the latest electoral roll, released on November 1, the gender ratio stood at 829, while the ratio for the previous year’s roll — published on January 1, 2021 — was 826.

A total of 80,88,031 electors are male, 67,06,570 are female; the number of third gender electors stood at 948

“The Office of the CEO has already taken all necessary steps to spread awareness via various platforms of media during the ongoing SSR-2022 to motivate young electors to enrol as voters so that no voter is left behind. The deletion of deceased and permanently shifted voters needs to be carried out by following due procedure to improve the purity and accuracy of our voter list,” said Mr. Singh.

3,19, 222 electors were deleted from the draft roll, 2,16,702 were added to it. Among the deleted electors, 59, 423 were declared dead and 2,51,062 had shifted within and out of the city.

The total count of electors stood at 1,47,95,549, while the count for the previous year’s roll was 1,48,98,069.

Mr. Singh said that DEOs must “exercise sensitivity and empathy” towards “all marginalised sections” of citizens and assist them in getting enrolled as voters through special camps.

Special voter registration camps will be held at all polling stations across the city on November 27 and 28. Claims and objections regarding the electoral roll can be made till November 30.