PM hops on metro, talks about reels, OTT, food haunts with DU students

July 01, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

En route to Delhi University on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the metro from Lok Kalyan Marg to Vishwavidyalaya and interacted with students to experience a slice of campus life.

After reaching the multipurpose hall of DU Sports Complex, the PM addressed the valedictory ceremony of the university’s centenary celebrations and said he was delighted to join the festivities.

“Students have a lot to talk about. Two friends may talk about the world and not leave any subject: from Israel to the moon, films, series on OTT, reels... there is a vast sea of topics,” he told the audience, adding that DU “is not just a university but a movement”.

New buildings

In addition to releasing three books, the PM laid the foundation stone of buildings for the new Faculty of Technology, Computer Centre and Academic Block on North Campus.

DU had invited him as the chief guest on the final day of its year-long centenary celebrations, which began on May 1, 2022.

Highlighting DU’s landmarks in its 100-year journey, Mr. Modi asked students to ensure that DU becomes “among the best universities in the world by 2047, when India celebrates her centenary of Independence and DU is 125 years old”. He also struck a chord with students and alumni by discussing popular student haunts. such as Kamla Nagar in North Campus and Satya Niketan in South Campus “As DU changes for the future, the taste of tea and noodles at Patel Chest Institute on North Campus and the momos in Chanakyapuri on South Campus should not change,” he quipped.

Amid heavy security deployment on the campus, some students and teachers took to social media to question the use of “administrative diktats to ensure a captive audience for the Prime Minister” and called it “an assault on the academic freedom of teachers, students and employees”.

In a joint statement, they said, “Advisories not to wear black dresses, announcement of extra attendance for students who attend the function, reveal the mindset of the University administration, whose only preoccupation seems to be to please their political masters.”

They also raised questions on the functioning of the university, including the displacement of long-serving ad hoc faculty members.

Meanwhile, two activists of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) alleged that they were “detained” in their flats and not allowed to leave during the PM’s visit to the university.

AISA activists ‘detained’

AISA Delhi president Abhigyan said, “I and AISA DU secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flats and not allowed to go to the campus, citing the PM’s visit.” He also shared two purported photos of policemen stationed outside their flats. When contacted, Delhi Police denied that anyone was detained.