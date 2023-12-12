HamberMenu
Ensure clean and hygienic public toilets, Delhi HC tells civic bodies

The court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO highlighting the unhygienic conditions of these facilities

December 12, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The High Court listed the case for further hearing on January 29.

The High Court listed the case for further hearing on January 29. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other civic agencies to ensure that public toilets and conveniences are clean, hygienic and in order.

Hearing a petition filed by the non-governmental organisation Jan Seva Welfare Society, the court also ordered the authorities to appoint an officer in charge of monitoring each public toilet facility.

“You appoint officers having some responsibility,” the High Court told the agencies and listed the matter for further hearing on January 29.

In its petition, the NGO highlighted the unhygienic conditions and poor maintenance of the city’s public washrooms, including lack of clean water and electricity.

During an earlier hearing, the High Court had asked the authorities to ensure that these facilities were maintained with proper sanitation standards. It also stressed that their operation and maintenance were equally vital components of effective management, and a complaint reporting or feedback system must be put in place.

At each toilet, the name and contact numbers of the entity responsible for their operation must be prominently displayed so as to enable the public to report inconveniences, the High Court had then added.

