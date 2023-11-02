ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure civil defence volunteers stay on as bus marshals: CM directs Gahlot

November 02, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

Kejriwal directs action against officials over delay in payment of wages to bus marshals

Satvika Mahajan

Bus marshals during a protest at Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday demanding the payment of pending wages. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday instructed Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to ensure that civil defence volunteers continue to serve as marshals in city buses and their pending wages are released before Deepavali, said sources in the CM’s Office.

According to an official, the CM also directed Mr. Gahlot to suspend and initiate disciplinary action against Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary and Transport Commissioner, as well as Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish Verma for causing the delay in payments to bus marshals.

However, another official said the Lieutenant-Governor has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and the concerned department to examine the proposed action against the two officials before it is taken up with the National Capital Civil Services Authority.

The CM had earlier directed the consideration of appointing civil defence volunteers as home guards and then deploying them as bus marshals. The decision came after L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had recently terminated the engagement of the volunteers as bus marshals.

Earlier in the day, several marshals deployed in DTC and cluster buses held a demonstration outside the Delhi secretariat demanding the payment of their wages. They were joined by Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who pledged his party’s support to their protest.

