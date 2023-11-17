HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure BJP does not get single seat in Delhi in 2024 LS polls: Arvind Kejriwal tells AAP workers

“I am probably the world’s first chief minister who resigned after 49 days without anyone asking me to do so,” he said.

November 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sounded the poll bugle and asked AAP workers to go to every household in the national capital and tell people about the "conspiracies" of the BJP and ensure it doesn't get a single seat here in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a congregation of AAP workers (karyakarta sammelan), Mr. Kejriwal also told them to ask people in every household if they want him to continue to serve as the chief minister from jail in case he is arrested or should he resign.

"I have no lust for the chief minister's post. I am probably the world's first chief minister who resigned after 49 days without anyone asking me to do so," he said.

"I have held meetings with councillors and MLAs who said that I should continue being the chief minister if I am arrested. I am assigning you a task — go to every household, talk to people, ask them whether I should continue as the chief minister from the jail and tell them about BJP's conspiracies. Ensure that they do not get a single seat here. This will be campaigning for Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The AAP national convener said the BJP knows it cannot defeat the AAP in Delhi and that is why it is "hatching conspiracies" and putting AAP leaders in jail.

"Four of our leaders are in jail today. They are an inspiration. Don't be scared of going to jail. If Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia leave AAP today, they will be out of jail within 24 hours," he alleged.

He also said the BJP had plans to target leaders from different regional parties in the lead up to Lok Sabha polls to derail their election campaign.

"They have planned to put me in jail to ensure that AAP cannot campaign in Lok Sabha polls. They have planned something similar in Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand. But I challenge you — you put these leaders behind bars and you might just be cleaned up," he said.

The chief minister also said the AAP has grown from strength to strength within a short span of 10 years to become a national party.

"We have got the status of a national party. There are 1,350 registered parties and we left them behind and are only behind BJP and Congress. The way it is growing, one day the AAP will rule the country leaving behind BJP and Congress," he said.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.