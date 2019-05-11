Ensure Armed Forces follow green norms: plea in NGT

Following a plea moved by a retired Air Marshal highlighting the need for scientific disposal of waste generated from military weapons, domestic and hospital sources, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Defence to furnish a report in three months.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “It will be appreciated if the Secretary, Ministry of Defence, file a status report after ascertaining facts and status of compliance of environmental norms from different concerned establishments.”

The directions came on a plea moved by retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra.

“The issue raised relates to compliance of environmental norms by the Armed Forces. According to the applicant, some of the establishments of the Armed Forces may lack requisite knowledge on ecological issues and solution to the environmental challenges particularly in virgin areas,” the Bench noted.

Stating that environmental concerns “may also be faced in desert and marine areas” that require monitoring, the plea added: “The waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed of in the interest of public health and environment.”

Noting that the petitioner has relied on several reports, including the “Report on environmental issues and waste management – Armed Forces, Siachen Glacier Ecological Issues and Cantonments and Military Solutions”, the Bench said: “We are of the view that the matter needs to be considered by the Ministry of Defence.”