‘Ensure advisories against use of plastic banners are followed’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Election Commission to ensure that advisories on reducing the use of plastic banners and hoardings are implemented adequately.

The green panel took note of a letter dated January 2019 from the Ministry of Environment to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories pertaining to the use of alternative campaign materials such as compostable plastic, natural fabrics, and recycled paper.

“In view of the fact that the Ministry and the Chief Election Commissioner have taken the view that use of plastic during elections, particularly banner or hoardings need to be avoided, it will be appropriate that compliance of advisories or directions is appropriately monitored by the EC and Chief Electoral Officers [CEOs] of all States and Union Territories,” the Bench said.

It also observed that following a report furnished by the Central Pollution Control Board, the EC in March this year had written to all political parties and CEOs on the matter.

The directions came on a plea by W. Edwin Willson, who sought directions to prevent use of PVC and chlorinated plastics, which include banners and hoardings.